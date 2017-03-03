Aurvista Gold Corporation Announces Grant of Incentive Options

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – March 2, 2017) - Aurvista Gold Corporation (“Aurvista” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:AVA)(OTCQB:ARVSF)(FRANKFURT:AV2) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 475,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will be subject to a vesting schedule with 1/4 to vest immediately and 1/4 to vest on each anniversary of the grant date until the Options are fully vested. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration and development Company advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company has 134,034,900 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US. Aurvista’s Douay Gold Project consists of a 100% owned interest in 250 contiguous claims totaling 133.1 km2, plus a 90% interest in 5 contiguous claims totaling 0.2 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km2. In total, there are 287 claims covering 145.3 km2 located along a 20 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Base Metal Camp and 150 km N of the Val-d’Or-Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec). For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

