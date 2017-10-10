Aurvista Gold Corporation Appoints New CFO and New Chairman of the Board

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurvista Gold Corporation (“Aurvista” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AVA) (OTC:ARVSF) (Frankfurt:AV2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Chmelauskas as the Company’s new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company’s former Chairman, Gerald McCarvill, continues to serve as an Aurvista board member.

Aurvista’s President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: “I’ve worked with Jay for many years beginning with our shared experience at Ivanhoe, Jinshan Gold Mines and then at Lithium Americas (formerly Western Lithium). He has always shown utmost professionalism and incredible work ethic and I’m sure that with his efforts, along with other members of the board, we stand a great chance at delivering shareholder value and building what we expect to be the next major Canadian gold company.”

Jay Chmelauskas, Chairman

Mr. Chmelauskas has been a Corporate Development Consultant for the past year since the merger of Western Lithium and Lithium Americas. Jay served in a number of roles with Western Lithium USA Corporation including Director and President and CEO dating back to 2008. Mr. Chmelauskas was involved in technology development, permitting, engineering, financing, construction and commissioning of the company’s projects. Prior to Western Lithium, he was President and CEO of Jinshan Gold Mines Inc. from 2004 to 2008 where he led the development of China’s 2nd largest producing gold mine, and led exploration efforts that has since resulted in the development of an additional operating gold mine in China. Jay graduated with a B.Sc. (Geological Engineering) and was a scholarship winner, at the University of British Columbia and earned his MBA at Queen’s University.

Aurvista would also like to announce that the Company’s CFO, Mr. Bryan Keeler, has retired. The Company wishes to congratulate Bryan on his retirement and thank him for his service and contributions over the past six years. In a corresponding move, the Company has appointed Mr. Gregg Orr as the Company’s new CFO.

Gregg Orr, CFO

Mr. Orr is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience assisting companies in the public market place with initial public offerings, dual listings, due diligence assignments and completion of prospectus offerings. Gregg was the British Columbia Mining Leader for Deloitte for six years and worked for Deloitte, in Vancouver, New York and London, for over 23 years serving clients in public accounting, auditing and advisory. Mr. Orr was an Audit Partner for 10 years. He has extensive M&A, financing and systems integration experience. Gregg earned his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from the University of Leicester.

Corporate Update:

The Company has granted 1,270,000 options to various officers, employees and consultants, subject to TSX-Venture Exchange and shareholder approval. The options have a five year term, an exercise price of $0.30, and vest one-quarter immediately, and one-quarter on each anniversary date of the grant.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company’s district-scale Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts an inferred gold resource that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150km. The Douay Gold Project’s high-grade lenses have never been mined and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans, with the aim of establishing high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.



