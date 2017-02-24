Auryn trenches 53m at 1.75g/t Au at the Sombrero Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 24, 2017) - Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG)(OTCQX:GGTCF) (“Auryn” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its Sombrero skarn-porhyry gold-copper oxide project located in southern Peru. Trenching results include 53 meters of 1.75g/t Au (including 14 meters of 5.23g/t Au) of oxide mineralization at the margin of a newly discovered 2.3 kilometer by 500 meter gold in soils anomaly (see Figure 1). True widths of these intervals have not yet been determined. In addition, the mineralized footprint of the Sombrero project was significantly expanded with selective grab samples returning up to 7.54g/t gold and 16.0 % copper in areas that have not been sampled historically (see Figure 2 and 3).

Chief Geologist and COO, Michael Henrichsen commented, “The results of our brief two week sampling campaign has expanded the known footprint of gold-copper mineralization to 4.5 kilometers by 4.2 kilometers which has increased the potential scalability of the mineralized system at Sombrero considerably. The discovery of high grade trench intercepts, cohesive gold in soil anomalies and newly identified mineralized skarn bodies within a limited area in the southern part of the project is an excellent start to our property wide exploration program planned for Q2, 2017.”

Auryn undertook a two week reconnaissance sampling program in December 2016 which covered the southern half of the project area where 697 meters of trenching, 336 rock chip and 261 soil samples were collected. The results of this program have significantly expanded the known mineralization, defining an area of anomalous gold values that is approximately 2.3 kilometers by 500 meters in a region that had only seen limited historical grab sampling.

Rock chip samples were selectively taken within the area of the soil anomaly on mineralized structures of the outcropping southern skarn system. The rock chip sampling program produced results up to 7.54g/t gold and 16.0% copper in oxides. The top forty rock samples for gold and copper from this program are presented in tables 1 and 2. A newly identified mineralized skarn body has been discovered measuring 300 by 350 meters located 850 meters to the southwest of any previously known mineralization in an erosional window of overlying volcanic cover (see Figure 1). A total of 113 samples were collected from this zone with average grades of 0.13g/t Au and 0.16% Cu. This new discovery is considered significant as we believe it is at the edge of a larger buried skarn system outlined by the magnetics data (see Figure 2 and 3).

The trenching program was designed to test structural trends identified by field mapping and magnetics data in areas where historical grab samples returned multi-gram gold. The northern most trench returned three distinct zones of oxide gold mineralization (see Figure 1) as follows:

53 meters at 1.75 g/t Au (including 14m at 5.23 g/t Au)

37 meters at 1.07 g/t Au (including 11m at 2.65 g/t Au)

11 meters at 0.7 g/t Au

These intervals are estimated to be 35 – 50% of true width based on limited observations of northerly trending structures within the trench. However, it is possible that the mineralization is related to large scale northeast trending structures identified in geophysics and by the previous operator. Additional geological mapping, trenching and geophysical surveys are required to establish the geologic framework on the property to establish the true width of mineralization.

Soils 2016 (Sombrero, Peru):

Approximately 2 kg of soil material per sample were collected and sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and then to ALS Lab in Vancouver for analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold and multi-element using 50g nominal weight trace level method by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish (AuME-TL44). QA/QC program for soil samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

Grabs 2016 (Sombrero, Peru):

Approximately 2kg of rock chips material per sample were collected for analysis and sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. All samples are assayed using 30g nominal weight fire assay with ICP finish (Au-ICP21) and multi-element aqua regia digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS41). Where ICP21 results were > 3 g/t Au (11 samples in total) the assay were repeated with 50g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Where MS41 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu (4 samples in total) the assay were repeated with ore grade Cu aqua regia digest method (Cu-OG46). QA/QC programs for 2016 rock grab samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

Trenches 2016 (Sombrero, Peru):

Analytical samples were taken from each 1 meter interval of trench floor resulting in approximately 2-4kg of rock chips material per sample. Collected samples were sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. All samples are assayed using 50g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multi-element aqua regia digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS41). QA/QC programs for 2016 trench grab samples using internal standard and blank samples; field and lab duplicates indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

Intervals were calculated using a minimum of a 0.1 g/t Au cut-off at beginning and end of the interval and allowing for no more than seven consecutive samples (seven meters) of less than 0.1 g/t Au.

Michael Henrichsen, P Geo, COO of the Company, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure within this news release.

SAMPLE LONG LAT TYPE MINS Au ppm Ag ppm Cu % Q921194 -74.417164 -13.899886 rock oxide 7.54 1.72 0.0227 Q921196 -74.417171 -13.899673 rock oxide 7.09 0.89 0.0465 Q921187 -74.416947 -13.900344 rock oxide 6.23 1.14 0.111 Q919731 -74.415436 -13.891167 rock oxide 5.94 0.41 0.0174 Q919732 -74.415424 -13.891188 rock oxide 5.63 0.55 0.0098 Q921188 -74.417014 -13.900224 rock oxide 5.36 1.02 0.045 Q921195 -74.417186 -13.899773 rock oxide 3.99 0.49 0.0777 Q921031 -74.417873 -13.901791 rock oxide 3.28 1.56 0.149 Q921191 -74.417099 -13.900057 rock oxide 3.16 0.6 0.188 Q921189 -74.417069 -13.900139 rock oxide 2.64 0.42 0.0652 Q919724 -74.415468 -13.891025 rock oxide 2.41 0.25 0.0074 Q919722 -74.415532 -13.890985 rock oxide 2.06 0.14 0.0073 Q921159 -74.428877 -13.900764 rock 1.74 0.21 0.0301 Q919723 -74.415505 -13.89101 rock oxide 1.33 0.07 0.0078 Q921001 -74.415179 -13.892474 rock oxide 1.325 2.54 0.0116 Q921035 -74.424161 -13.900526 rock oxide 1.165 11.7 0.012 Q921584 -74.42417 -13.904453 rock oxide 0.931 1.73 0.164 Q919734 -74.415359 -13.891274 rock oxide 0.896 0.22 0.0038 Q919748 -74.415456 -13.892079 rock oxide 0.834 0.43 0.0212 Q921192 -74.417129 -13.899988 rock oxide 0.813 0.46 0.0171 Q919742 -74.41534 -13.891871 rock oxide 0.739 0.43 0.0471 Q919736 -74.41539 -13.891369 rock oxide 0.738 0.1 0.0051 Q919744 -74.415291 -13.891952 rock oxide 0.693 0.48 0.033 Q921563 -74.425678 -13.90409 rock oxide 0.688 4.61 0.0166 Q919721 -74.415573 -13.890934 rock oxide 0.672 0.17 0.0028 Q919740 -74.4153 -13.891562 rock oxide 0.585 0.23 0.0225 Q921034 -74.41793 -13.902792 rock oxide 0.57 0.6 0.031 Q919746 -74.415422 -13.891981 rock oxide 0.545 0.32 0.0276 Q921037 -74.424026 -13.900299 rock sulphide 0.513 6.93 0.0047 Q921521 -74.425197 -13.902403 rock oxide 0.483 4.05 0.23 Q919735 -74.415401 -13.891287 rock oxide 0.461 0.31 0.0133 Q921158 -74.428688 -13.900634 rock 0.457 0.06 0.0653 Q921597 -74.424702 -13.904238 rock oxide 0.447 23.2 0.0692 Q919719 -74.415663 -13.890893 rock oxide 0.445 0.11 0.003 Q919675 -74.414316 -13.898073 rock oxide 0.393 8.18 16 Q919743 -74.415293 -13.891902 rock oxide 0.382 0.75 0.0419 Q921029 -74.417277 -13.90278 rock oxide 0.381 12.35 0.0644 Q919717 -74.415661 -13.890834 rock oxide 0.371 0.11 0.0049 Q919733 -74.41539 -13.891245 rock oxide 0.362 0.07 0.0033 Q921600 -74.415324 -13.892504 rock oxide 0.358 0.28 0.007

