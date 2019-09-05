Auto Sales on the Rise

CBJ — Auto sales in Canada were up 0.6% in August, marking the first year-over-year increase in 17 months.

The sale of light vehicles went up by a little more than 1,000 with this year’s sales coming in at about 182,000 in August, up from 181,000 a year earlier.

An 8.4% rise in light truck sales was enough to offset the 18.3% decline in passenger car sales for the month.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had the biggest increase with a 27.5% jump in sales. Despite the vastly increased number it was still 3rd overall behind first-place Ford, which had an 8.8% drop in sales while General Motors retained the second position with a 3.4% sales decline compared with last year.

