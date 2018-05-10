Auto Sector is Main Canadian NAFTA Concern

CBJ — With no firm end date in sight for reaching a new deal, nobody representing Canada, the U.S. and Mexico seems to even be able to ballpark when a new NAFTA agreement will be signed — if at all. As of now, the major concern for Canada involves the auto industry and those concerns have been put forward in the negotiating talks by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

At this point, analysts seem to feel that if common ground cannot be reached soon, it could spell the last opportunity to reach a deal in this calendar year.

“(These) are the rules that govern this huge, highly integrated automotive industry in North America. Making a mistake could mean burdening companies with far too much red tape — something that’s too cumbersome that makes North America less competitive, compared to the rest of the world,” Freeland said.

“That’s certainly an issue that I’m very, very focused on,” she continued. “I want the rules that we come up with to be rules that do not force our car companies, and our car-parts companies, to be spending too much time on administration and on box-checking, when I would like them to be spending most of their time inventing — and building — really, really great cars and trucks.”

The latest U.S. proposal demands that 75% of every vehicle must use at least some North American parts, that 70% of all steel be North American, that 40% of every automobile be built by workers making at least $16 per hour and that companies get credit for research and development spending.

One industry-funded study by the Center for Automotive Research says those rules would increase the cost of a car by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, essentially act as a multibillion-dollar tax, and ultimately hurt sales.

@CanBizJournal