Automation: A Sign of the Times

CBJ — Laurentian Bank no longer will provide access to personal teller services in almost all of its branches as of July 22 while six remaining rural locations continue to provide the service until September.

The changes are part of a plan that began in 2016 to offer only branch-level financial advice by the end of 2019. Thirty-one of 91 locations have already eliminated their tellers.

The change results in the elimination of 350 positions.

Laurentian wants customers to use automatic tellers and online banking, but it still doesn’t offer an app online.

