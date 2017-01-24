Automotive industry professionals accelerate global business expertise with help from Global Business Professor, a new education platform by GlobalAutoIndustry.com

DETROIT, MI–(Marketwired – January 24, 2017) – GlobalAutoIndustry.com, the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, today launched Global Business Professor. The new premium online education subscription service helps busy professionals and business school students accelerate their global business expertise.

“With Brexit uncertainty, potential trade wars, intellectual property infringement, tax and transfer pricing issues, and other daily challenges, business professionals need to fully understand the impact these international issues have on their job and on the company’s bottom line. Finding solutions and learning how to implement this knowledge is where Global Business Professor helps these busy professionals,” states Ron Hesse, chairman and CEO of GlobalAutoIndustry.com. Hesse adds “By bringing together great educational and informational content from leading practicing experts from around the world, along with partnering with leading educational brands and training companies, we provide subscribers with a one-stop resource to help them accelerate their global business expertise.”

Subscribers can select from thousands of free- and fee-based tools to achieve rapid learning, including online on-demand seminars, audio interviews, courses, reports, white papers, live online seminars, as well as participating in discounted public events and in-house workshops.

Automotive industry professionals can visit the Global Business Professor information and registration page here:

http://info.globalbusinessprofessor.com/automotivesuppliers/

GlobalAutoIndustry.com and GlobalBusinessProfessor.com

GlobalAutoIndustry.com is the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, connecting the worldwide auto supplier industry with the resources to effectively do business globally. Through the web site, www.GlobalAutoIndustry.com, auto supplier executives can find insight, solutions and strategies focused on doing business in the world’s top automotive markets. Additionally, the Company has produced over 500 conferences, seminars and online events, with over 8,000 executives paying to attend.

GlobalBusinessProfessor.com is the web presence for Global Business Professor, the leading online education platform helping corporate professionals and business school students learn practical, up-to-date international business skills. The Global Business Professor subscription includes a number of learning tools including on-demand seminars, audio interviews, online courses, reports, studies, international business email newsletters, as well as public events and in-house workshops.