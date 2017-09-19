Autonomous Bus Demonstration showcases Innovative Technology on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CUTA co-organized an autonomous vehicle demonstration with Transdev Canada for the Senate Committee on Transportation and Communications at 9:30am on September 20th. The demonstration is a part of CUTA’s Transit Awareness Days, September 18-20.

The Senate Committee is currently working on a review of regulations around autonomous vehicle technology. This study will also consider the long-term implications and challenges of these technologies, such as their impacts on privacy, energy, land use, transportation demand, training and employment.

“For Transdev, the future of mobility is P.A.C.E., Personalized, Autonomous, Connected and Electric. The Autonomous Vehicle that will be demonstrated on Parliament Hill combines all aspects of our vision. We believe autonomous vehicles in the transit industry will improve service by providing first-mile and last-mile options to connect communities. We are ready to innovate and to present the future of mobility in Canada,” said Dominique Lemay, CEO of Transdev Canada.

CUTA President and CEO, Patrick Leclerc appeared September 19, 2017 at 9:30am in front of the Senate Committee to discuss the impact of autonomous vehicles on transit. Dominique Lemay, CEO of Transdev Canada also appeared in front of the Senate Committee.

“Transit systems are always looking for ways to move people more effectively, that’s why autonomous transit technologies are such a hot topic in our industry,” said Patrick Leclerc, President and CEO of CUTA. “Given the government’s unprecedented investment in transit infrastructure, it is vital that we understand and harness these emerging technologies and ensure that we can deploy them in a way that builds sustainable communities.”

CUTA’s Transit Awareness Days also featured a Policy Forum at the Delta Hotel in Ottawa, featuring Amarjeet Sohi, Minister for Infrastructure and Communities, Dennis Dawson, Chair of the Senate Transport and Communications Committee, and Brent Toderian, Urbanist of TODERIAN UrbanWORKS & former Vancouver chief planner.

About CUTA

CUTA is the collective and influential voice of public transportation in Canada, dedicated to being at the centre of urban mobility issues with all orders of government, and delivering the highest value to its members and the communities they serve. CUTA is the national association representing public transit systems, suppliers to the industry, government agencies, individuals and related organizations in Canada.

About Transdev

Established in 19 countries, Transdev is a multinational leader in sustainable mobility and multimodal transport. Transdev offers several public transport options. In Canada, the Transdev team has 1,300 employees, operating approximately 650 vehicles and providing over 1,000,000 hours of service in more than 100 municipalities, school boards and regions across Canada. Transdev offers innovative mobility solutions to effectively meet the needs of all its communities.

In our changing world, public transit needs are evolving and rapidly becoming ever more complex. To meet the needs of both our communities and travelers, Transdev designs, develops and operates innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. We create integrated transport networks that improve mobility as well as the travel experience of our passengers.

