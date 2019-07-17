Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Auxico Wishes to Clarify Certain Events Related to Two News Releases Issued on September 17, 2018 and January 31, 2019 Auxico Wishes to Clarify Certain Events Related to Two News Releases Issued on September 17, 2018 and January 31, 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedInnovate Phytotechnologies Inc. Hemp for Life(TM) Products Hit the Market in AmericaAllied Announces Closing of Acquisitions in MontréalPrairie Provident Announces Continued Drilling and Operational Success and Provides Select Preliminary Q2 2019 Highlights