AvatarMind’s iPal(R) Robot Prepares to take CES 2018 by Storm

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – January 03, 2018) – Who hasn’t dreamed of having their own robot? That dream is even closer to reality in 2018 with AvatarMind showcasing the amazing iPal® Robot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (South Hall 2, Booth #25617).

The iPal® Robot is a playful, affordable humanoid robot that serves as a social companion, educator and safety monitor for children, as well as the elderly. Reporters are urged to see iPal in action at AvatarMind’s CES booth or book a private demo here.

iPal made its debut at CES last year to great attendee interest. New for 2018 are a series of new partnerships, innovations and updates including:

iPal for Education: AvatarMind is cooperating with the STEAM initiative at the Santa Clara County Office of Education to create versions of iPal to assist teachers in schools and also as a focus for teaching STEAM education.

iPal for Developers: iPal's developer program will provide partners with the tools and support needed to enable them to quickly and efficiently modify iPal's software and content for their specific uses. They can then deploy and market their own branded robot product at a fraction of the cost of developing their own robot. The iPal platform is a complete end-to-end solution that enables a company to seamlessly and inexpensively develop their own robot product. This includes an affordable and highly capable hardware robot platform, all of the software tools needed for development, training, custom software development services, hardware and software support, and access to distribution channels.

New colors: In addition to the original pink, blue and green, iPal will be available in a multitude of colors.

New use cases: The iPal Robot now features specific use cases for children, special needs children and young adults, elderly and retail/hospitality settings

New partnerships: AvatarMind will be announcing a series of new partnerships during CES.

iPal also has many other applications for specialty care, educational and commercial settings and is designed to supplement the work of parents, educators, caregivers and people in other capacities to extend their reach and make a positive impact.

For those new to iPal, iPal runs on the Android operating system with extensions for motion, sensor and natural language conversation. Standard Android apps which are approved for use with children will also run on the screen on iPal’s chest. iPal’s many motors provide locomotion and ranges of motion for iPal’s head and arms. iPal includes multiple infrared and ultrasound sensors for object detection and avoidance to ensure safe human interaction. The team also included a few tactile sensors so iPal knows when it is being tickled or patted on the head. iPal’s many features and capabilities encourage physical activity and enable people to stay connected with their friends and the world.

“The iPal Robot is poised to make great progress in 2018,” said AvatarMind CEO John S. Ostrem. “We will be offering a vibrant iPal ecosystem and are partnering with key technology providers to continue to add to iPal’s capabilities.”

AvatarMind is one of the few companies in the world able to meet the exacting potential of humanoid robots for use among families and hospitality engagement.

Worldwide sales of consumer robots reached $3.8 billion in 2016 and data indicates that the market will continue to grow over the next few years, while providing significant opportunities for new industry participants as well, reaching a market value of $13.2 billion by the end of 2022. Industry forecasts show that worldwide consumer robot unit shipments will increase from 10.0 million in 2016 to 50.7 million units annually by 2022.

At CES, AvatarMind will be taking orders for a developer version of iPal at an early adopter price of $1,699. A retail consumer product will be available in May with pricing expected to be less than $2,000. Distributor pricing is dependent upon the expected volume and the size of the opportunity.

Visitors to CES and media are encouraged to visit iPal Robot at CES 2018 at LVCC South Hall 2, Booth #25617. Reporters can also set up a private demo here: https://goo.gl/forms/Oyxp8WuMRaD3ExOq1

For more information about AvatarMind and iPal Robot visit: iPalRobot.com.

About AvatarMind

AvatarMind was founded in 2014 with a vision to create highly capable, humanoid robots that are affordable for ordinary families, not just institutions. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, PhDs from top universities and robot experts from robotic companies. AvatarMind’s experienced research team has deep experience in artificial intelligence, motion control, sensors and power management technologies.​​ Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

