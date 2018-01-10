Avaya Names Mercer Rowe to Lead New Cloud Business

SANTA CLARA, CA–(Marketwired – January 10, 2018) – Avaya (OTCQX: AVYA) today announced the appointment of Mercer Rowe as senior vice president and general manager of Avaya Cloud, a newly formed organization with a singular focus on driving cloud products and services for Avaya.

Rowe joins Avaya from IBM, where he served as vice president of strategic partners for the company’s cloud and Watson platforms, leading global cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives. Before joining IBM, Rowe founded and served as CEO of VMware vCloud Service, a joint-venture with SoftBank to deliver Cloud services in Japan. He also incubated VMware’s own cloud service business, and spent a decade with cloud-powered start-ups in the enterprise software and service provider spaces, building sales, channel and services organizations. He began his career in engineering roles with Lockheed Martin and Nortel Networks.

“Mercer brings a wealth of knowledge that will help us expand our business in the cloud, which is critical to our growth,” said Jim Chirico, president and chief executive officer, Avaya. “By creating a business solely focused on cloud products and services, and with Mercer’s leadership, we will accelerate the delivery of cloud solutions that meet the growing needs of our customers and partners.”

Rowe’s responsibilities will span public, private and hybrid cloud offers, including cloud R&D, application development and services as well as sales for the newly organized business unit.

“Avaya is a global leader in contact center (CC) and unified communications & collaboration (UC) software solutions with over 130,000 customers worldwide and an installed base of over 100 million users,” Rowe said. “The transformation of UC and CC to cloud delivery is still in the early innings and the growth opportunity for Avaya is one of the biggest cloud opportunities in the market today. I’m excited to join the new executive team at Avaya to capture the growth being driven by cloud, digital transformation, mobility, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and IoT.”

Rowe holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from North Carolina State University.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications — offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

