Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Announces Concurrent Private Placement

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – February 01, 2017) –

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (“Aveda” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: AVE), a leading provider of oilfield hauling services and equipment rentals to the energy industry, announced today that it, in conjunction with its previously announced public offering (the “Public Offering”) of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of Common Shares at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $400,000 (the “Private Placement”).

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for debt reduction, enhanced working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in Canada.

The Private Placement is expected to close concurrently with the Public Offering, currently expected on or about February 16, 2017. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions typical for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services

Aveda provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development and production of petroleum resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the United States of America principally in and around the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and North Dakota. Transportation services include both the equipment necessary to move the load as well as a trained, professional driver capable of securing, moving and manipulating the load at its origin and destination. Aveda’s rental operations include the rental of well-sites, tanks, mats, pickers, light towers and other equipment necessary for oilfield operations.

Aveda was incorporated in 1994 as a private company to serve the oil and gas industry. In the spring of 2006 the Company went public on the TSX Venture Exchange. Aveda has major operations in Calgary, AB, Leduc, AB, Edson, AB, Pleasanton, TX, Midland, TX, Pecos, TX, Marshall, TX, Williamsport, PA, Casper, WY, Williston, ND, and Oklahoma City, OK. Aveda is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AVE. For more information on Aveda please visit www.avedaenergy.com.

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “potential” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking statements relating to: the Private Placement, timing and WCC’s participation therein; demand for the Company’s services and general industry activity level; the Company’s growth opportunities; and expectations regarding the Company’s revenue. Aveda believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Various material factors and assumptions are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Those material factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to Aveda, including information obtained from third party industry analysts and other third party sources. In some instances, material assumptions and material factors are presented elsewhere in this News Release in connection with the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Specific material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to:

• a receipt of all applicable approvals to close the Private Placement;

• the performance of Aveda’s businesses, including current business and economic trends;

• oil and natural gas commodity prices and production levels;

• capital expenditure programs and other expenditures by Aveda and its customers;

• the ability of Aveda to retain and hire qualified personnel;

• the ability of Aveda to obtain parts, consumables, equipment, technology, and supplies in a timely manner to carry out its activities;

• the ability of Aveda to maintain good working relationships with key suppliers;

• the ability of Aveda to market its services successfully to existing and new customers;

• the ability of Aveda to obtain timely financing on acceptable terms;

• currency exchange and interest rates;

• risks associated with foreign operations;

• changes under governmental regulatory regimes and tax, environmental and other laws in Canada and the United States; and

• a stable competitive environment.

The forward-looking statements regarding Aveda’s potential revenue are included herein to provide readers with an understanding of Aveda’s anticipated cash flow and Aveda’s ability to fund its expenditures based on the assumptions described herein. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Aveda’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, approvals from the Exchange in connection with the Private Placement, the risks identified in Aveda’s annual information form and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 (the “MD&A”), which are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Aveda assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.