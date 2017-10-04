AVI-SPL Completes Acquisition of Sharp’s AV

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global private equity investment firm with $23 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, AVI-SPL, Inc. has acquired Sharp’s Audio Visual AVI-SPL is the global leader in enterprise grade audio visual systems integration and collaboration solutions. Sharp’s leading position in the Canadian market will enhance and expand AVI-SPL’s ability to design, build, and manage collaboration technology deployments for organizations throughout the Canadian market.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sharp’s has eight locations across six provinces throughout Canada. Founded in 1923, the company is a trusted technology solutions partner for many of today’s most recognizable organizations — Sharp’s 94-year history of success is linked to its dedication and track-record of innovation and commitment to its customer’s needs. This merger strengthens AVI-SPL’s resources in the Canadian market and positions the company to deliver high quality solutions to a broadened customer base.

“The combined companies will offer unrivaled responsiveness for our collective customers, while enhancing AVI-SPL’s global delivery to assure a consistent customer experience worldwide,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sharp’s immense talent, knowledge, and reach to our team.”

“We were eager to jump on this exceptional opportunity to enhance our local offering, and to provide a truly global solution for our multinational customers based in Canada,” said Jeff Faber, president and CEO of Sharp’s. “I am looking forward to the new capabilities and experiences we will be able to provide for our customers.”

Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, said, “Sharp’s will expand AVI-SPL’s ability to serve its customers in new strategic geographies, a key pillar of AVI-SPL’s growth strategy.” Richard Stokes, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital added, “We have been extremely impressed with Sharp’s management team and employees. We are pleased to support this acquisition, which will serve to further AVI-SPL’s position as the leading global provider of audio visual and video conferencing services and solutions.”

About AVI-SPL

AVI-SPL designs, builds, integrates, and supports systems and environments that enable communication and collaboration. AVI-SPL has highly trained and certified system engineers in offices throughout the United States, Canada, and EMEA in addition to an international network of solution providers in 30 countries. Visit www.avispl.com for more information.

About Sharp’s Audio Visual

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Sharp’s Audio Visual has been serving the Canadian audio visual market since 1923 through its offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax. Sharp’s specializes in the design and integration of audio visual systems technology for meeting and collaborative spaces, digital signage solutions, classroom technologies and lecture theaters.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $23 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

