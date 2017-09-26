Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific Conference & Exhibition Scheduled for October 31-November 2, Singapore

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 26, 2017) – Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) will be held October 31-November 2 at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The 2017 event is expected to sell out of exhibition space and surpass 4,000 registered attendees, hundreds of which represent airlines. MRO Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore), is sponsored by HEICO, SATAIR Group, StandardAero and UTC Aerospace Systems at the Platinum Level; APS, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, ST Aerospace and Wesco Aircraft are Gold Sponsors.

Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event is the industry’s largest in Asia-Pacific featuring airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, and service providers. Each year, MRO Asia-Pacific attracts attendees from more than 65 countries including China, France, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States. Out of the attendees at the 2016 conference and exhibition, more than 80 percent were involved in the buying process.

“Singapore is Asia’s transport hub and we encourage interested exhibitors to register soon, as we are close to selling out,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. “MRO Asia-Pacific sets the industry standard as the place to gather and learn the latest news, experience the hottest technologies and meet with aviation decision makers.”

The chairman’s address will be delivered by Andrew Hewitt, Head of Engineering Contracts & Leasing, for AirAsia India who will speak the pace of change required in MRO: partnering to solve problems and opportunities for automation. During the airlines panel, Asia Pacific airline executives will share their strategic MRO approaches and requirements with speakers from Jet Airways India, Thai Airways International, and AirAsia India.

The full agenda includes:

Future of Commercial Aviation

The Evolving Aviation Supply Chain with speakers from Air New Zealand, Embraer Asia-Pacific, AAR Corporation and Alton Aviation

Lessors’ panel with speakers from Aviation PLC, GECAS, CAV Aero Services, and Laminaar Aviation Infotech

IT Strategies to Maximize on e-Enabled Aircraft

Workforce Needed for Asia Pacific Growth with speakers from Cebu Pacific Air, Jetstar Airways and AFI KLM E&M

New MRO Markets and Networks

Latest Tech Applications in MRO

The exhibition, open November 1-2, will feature The Queensland Pavilion with 11 MRO companies from Queensland, Australia, the Singapore Pavilion, featuring 29 companies from the region, and the Inflight Pavilion, Workshop and Awards, hosted in collaboration with HMG Aerospace.

