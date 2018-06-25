Avid Bioservices Added to Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index

TUSTIN, Calif., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company has been added to the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index as part of FTSE Russell’s annual reconstitution of its family of U.S. indexes. The addition takes effect as of market open on June 25, 2018.

Annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 11, 2018, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as Russell Microcap® Index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

