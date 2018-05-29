Avid Bioservices to Participate at BIO International Convention 2018

– Corporate Booth to Include Virtual Tour of Myford Late-Stage Clinical and Commercial Biomanufacturing Facility Highlighting Immediately Available 2,000-Liter Scale Bioreactor Capacity –

TUSTIN, Calif., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate at the upcoming 2018 BIO International Convention. The company’s activities will include hosting of a corporate booth (#1073) in the conference’s exhibit hall, delivering a presentation on single-use manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, participating in a roundtable discussion on the topic of capacity strategies for the utilization of single-use systems vs. traditional stainless steel technology, and taking part in the conference’s one-on-one partnering meetings. The company will also hold a reception at its booth on the evening of Tuesday, June 5th as part of the exhibit hall activities taking place on opening day. BIO 2018 is being held June 4-7, 2018 in Boston, MA.

Details of Avid’s activities at BIO 2018 are as follows:

Avid will host corporate booth #1073 showcasing the company’s comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services. Company representatives will provide a virtual tour of Avid’s 42,000 square foot state-of-the-art commercial biomanufacturing suite (Myford facility), which is in the unique position of being a validated facility with immediately available 2,000-liter scale bioreactor capacity. The company will also discuss the ongoing expansion of its process development capabilities and laboratories. The Myford facility, located in Tustin, California, incorporates a variety of cutting-edge, single-use equipment with the goal of ultimately accommodating a fully disposable biomanufacturing process. A wide range of innovative features are incorporated into the facility including monolithic modular clean rooms, dedicated support utilities for each key processing area, and the industry’s most advanced single-use production systems and flexible solutions. Uni-directional process flows separate personnel and materials and provide assurance that the design meets the most stringent regulatory requirements for commercial biologics drug substance manufacturing. Additionally, Avid will dedicate a portion of its booth to celebrating the company’s 25 years of experience in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, which dates back to 1993. This anniversary coincides with the 25-year anniversary of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), which is also being celebrated this year.

Joining the Avid team at BIO 2018 will be Sandra C. Carbonneau, the company’s newly appointed director of business development for the East Coast. Mrs. Carbonneau has more than 26 years of relevant industry experience, including a 22-year tenure with Lonza, a global integrated solutions provider to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. During her time with Lonza, she held positions of increasing responsibility spanning areas of manufacturing, quality assurance, compliance and contract management, culminating in her overseeing the company’s global commercial development for its mammalian business unit. Mrs. Carbonneau most recently served as director of business development in the New England region at Integrated Project Services (IPS), a leading consulting firm for technically complex facilities worldwide. At Avid, she will play a key role in the company’s new customer acquisition efforts on the east coast of the US, while supporting all its existing clients in the eastern half of the country.



Roger Lias, Ph.D., Avid’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion titled, “Capacity Strategies – The Strategy Behind the Large Scale SUS vs. Stainless Steel Investment.” The roundtable discussion will take place from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 6 th at booth #375 within the BioProcess Zone’s BPI Theatre. It will be part of the BPI Theatre’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track.



Sun Ra Bullins, director of manufacturing at Avid, will make a presentation titled, "The Perks and Pitfalls of a Single-Use Biopharmaceutical Facility." The presentation will take place from 3:40 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 6th at booth #375 within the BioProcess Zone's BPI Theatre. It will be part of the BPI Theatre's "Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies" track.

For more information on the BIO International Convention, please visit: http://convention.bio.org/.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 25 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch and perfusion modes, Avid’s services include cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission and support. The company also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. www.avidbio.com