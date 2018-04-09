Avid Bioservices to Participate at INTERPHEX 2018

TUSTIN, Calif., April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX) 2018. The company’s activities will include participation in a conference panel focused on biologics outsourcing, as well as delivering a presentation on single-use manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. INTERPHEX 2018 is being held April 17-19, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York, NY.

Details of Avid’s activities at INTERPHEX 2018 are as follows:

Roger Lias, Ph.D., Avid’s president and chief executive officer, will participate on a conference panel titled, “Biologics Outsourcing.” The panel will take place from 2:15 – 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, April 18th at booth #1053 within the CMO Theatre. The CMO Theatre is part of the conference’s dedicated CMO/CDMO Pavilion, which is being hosted by the Pharma and Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA).



Sun Ra Bullins, director of manufacturing at Avid, will make a presentation titled, “The Perks and Pitfalls of a Single-Use Biopharmaceutical Facility.” The presentation will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 17th at booth #1053 within the CMO Theatre.

Sponsored by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), INTERPHEX brings over 11,000 global industry professionals and more than 630 industry leading suppliers together to “Learn it, Experience it, Procure it” through a unique combination of no cost technical conference, exhibits, demonstrations, roundtables, partnering opportunities and networking to leverage quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness in today’s ever-changing global market. For additional details on INTERPHEX 2018, please visit: http://www.interphex.com/.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 25 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch and perfusion modes, Avid’s services include cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission and support. The company also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. www.avidbio.com