Avista Corp. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with first quarter 2018 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 2, 2018.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at www.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (888) 771-4371, Confirmation number 46762903.



A replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2018. Call (888) 843-7419, Confirmation number 4676 2903# to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 382,000 customers and natural gas to 347,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA.” For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Media: Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174

Casey Fielder (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com

Investors: Lauren Pendergraft (509) 495-2998, lauren.pendergraft@avistacorp.com