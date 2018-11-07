Avmor Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary by Looking Forward to the Next 70 Years

Laval, Canada—Avmor, a leading manufacturer of professional cleaning solutions, announces it is celebrating its 70th year in business.

While the company proudly looks back on its founding and growth over the years, Mattie Chinks, president of Avmor, says the company is primarily focused on the future.

“We are always looking for ways we can better serve the needs and challenges of our end-customers, which have put so much trust and confidence in our company over the years.”

Led by the company’s vision, A More Complete Clean, Chinks adds that Avmor’s goal will continue to focus on developing cleaning solutions that are effective, help protect human health, and the environment.

“We would not be here today if it were not for the scores of passionate people working for Avmor. Along with our distributors throughout North America, we view these people as the backbone of our company.”

Looking back, Avmor has celebrated many milestones over the years, including the following:

-The company introduced its first green-certified cleaning solutions more than a decade ago; today a large amount of Avmor’s research and development resources still go into developing innovative, environmentally preferable cleaning solutions.

-Avmor is now one of the leading “contract blending” manufacturers in the professional cleaning industry, producing cleaning solutions for other manufacturers and organizations around the globe.

-In recent years, the company has been one of the leading marketers of a unique pair of technologies, Biomor and Ecopure. These products are designed to digest organic soils, grease, and oil, remove odors, as well as promote sustainability in the professional cleaning industry.

-Avmor is the only company to be fortunate enough to have had two staff members serve as president of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association. This is an elected position, honoring people who are recognized as leaders in the professional cleaning industry.

“While we are proud of these milestones, we remain focused on the future,” says Chinks. “We will be introducing many more innovative products and technologies in the coming months that will help solidify our position as a leading player in the professional cleaning industry.”

About Avmor Ltd.

Avmor was founded in 1948 by Avrum Morrow and Henry Chinks. Being North America’s leading manufacturer and marketer of professional cleaning chemicals and sustainable solutions, Avmor has remained in the industry forefront by providing A More Complete Clean. Avmor’s commitment to ISO 9001 as well as cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) procedures signifies the importance of delivering and ensuring best in class performance cleaning products while remaining competitively priced. Avmor’s customized training program and solutions promote and educate the market about the importance of clean to prevent sickness and disease. Our UL ECOLOGO, GREENGUARD GOLD certifications attest to our dedication to quality, performance, and commitment as well as our responsibility to always provide optimal cleaning solutions while maintaining and enhancing health and safety standards for people and the environment. Avmor Ltd. is a privately held company.

