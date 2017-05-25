Avnet Consolidates Distribution Centres

HONG KONG–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, announced today that it will be merging its distribution centres in to one new facility to increase productivity efficiency and speed-to-delivery.

The new modern mega facility will consolidate Avnet’s distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one. The varied locations came about due to past acquisitions. Through optimizing logistic flow and centralising inventory, the company expects to bring about steep productivity improvement of its north Asian region operation by more than 15 percent.

“Asia Pacific is an important market for Avnet. This investment to enhance our supply chain reflects our commitment to providing the best technology distribution platform for our customers and partners. Located all under one roof, Avnet’s new facility will support our strategic business direction in expanding our footprint and business in the region,” said Frederick Fu, president of Avnet Asia Pacific.

Avnet’s new distribution centre is located at the Hong Kong International Terminals, close to other major terminal-related logistical centres. The strategic location is a proven distribution location and logistics asset for Avnet’s customers seeking the highest quality, state-of-the-art facilities to serve their supply chain needs. It provides rapid access to all areas of Hong Kong and is only a stone’s throw away from the airport and the China border. Avnet has six logistics centres across Asia Pacific.

“By consolidating our resources here in Hong Kong, we will be in a strong position to further extend our products and solutions within the industry. Our suite of innovative solutions, combined with technical expertise, design and supply chain services, enables Avnet to deliver unrivalled in-house capabilities and time-to-market solutions for our customers,” added Fu.

Supply chain is a vital part of Avnet’s core competency and continuous investment in Asia Pacific. It helps to strengthen the infrastructure so that the company can better serve their value partners and customers. Avnet is also investing heavily in logistics to increase the dynamic flow of goods, shorten product life cycle, and reduce complexity of supply chain.

