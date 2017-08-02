Avoya Travel Is Engaging New Travelers with Influencer Marketing Initiative

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – August 02, 2017) – Avoya Travel®, the travel industry’s most innovative brand, is engaging new travel consumer markets with a successful, modern word-of-mouth influencer campaign. By focusing the strategy on elevating the value of travel professionals in ways not done before, Avoya’s campaign highlights the company’s unique value proposition of combining easy online search with the expertise and personalization of Independent Vacation Planners in the Avoya Network™ to provide the best vacation possible for customers.

Avoya has partnered with a network of highly influential bloggers on the campaign. Leveraging their trusted relationships and significant reach, bloggers are creating content unique for their engaged audiences to showcase the Avoya brand and promote the benefits of using travel professionals in vacation planning at the forefront of their posts.

Blogs like Walking On Travels posted Avoya Travel Offers a Little Extra Travel Planning Help to Busy Parents and Take The Stress Out of Vacation Planning with Avoya Travel by Carmen’s Luxury Travel are examples of the many targeted word-of-mouth articles that influenced positive consumer engagement and interest in connecting with an Independent Vacation Planner™ in the Avoya Network for their next vacation.

Avoya’s influencer campaign illustrates how the company’s innovative marketing on behalf of the Independent Vacation Planners in the Avoya Network is powering the prospecting phases of the Avoya Infinity™ Customer Journey. Avoya Infinity is the company’s new consumer-focused model that creates the best vacation planning and booking customer experience by placing Independent Vacation Planners in the Avoya Network at the center of a seven-step customer journey loop. With the influencer campaign, Avoya is reaching new targeted consumer markets and generating awareness with potential customers earlier in their booking and planning journey, in what Avoya labels the Dream and Research phases.

“Avoya Travel’s new influencer campaign is a notable example of the innovative marketing we’re implementing to elevate the value that modern travel professionals offer in vacation planning,” said Sam McCully, Senior Vice President of Marketing “We’re thrilled to be reaching new travelers and generating more high-quality customer Live Leads™ for the Independent Vacation Planners in the Avoya Network.”

