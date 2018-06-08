A&W to Stop Using Plastic Straws

CBJ — A&W has announced it will elominate the use of plastic straws by the end of the year, making it the first fast-food restaurant chain in Canada to do so.

Guests who wants straws will be given paer ones that will last up to three hours when wet and biodegrade within six months, which is far better than an estimated 82 million plastic straws being sent to the landfill.

“Reducing waste from landfills is a top priority for A&W and this is one big way that we can make a difference. We are proud to make this change, which has been driven by the wishes of our guests, franchisees, and staff,” said Susan Senecal, President and CEO at A&W Canada.

Australian scientists estimate there may be more than 8 billion plastic straws on coastlines around the world.

