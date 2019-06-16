Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Award-winning Bombardier Global 7500 Makes Paris Air Show Debut and Continues to Garner Accolades with Best of the Best Honours from Robb Report Magazine Award-winning Bombardier Global 7500 Makes Paris Air Show Debut and Continues to Garner Accolades with Best of the Best Honours from Robb Report Magazine CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAward-winning Bombardier Global 7500 Makes Paris Air Show Debut and Continues to Garner Accolades with Best of the Best Honours from Robb Report MagazineThe Royal Canadian Legion launches Operation VetBuildTeamsters Rail Traffic Controllers Ratify New CN Agreement