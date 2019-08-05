Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | AWS Veteran Joins Manifold as VP of Product to Grow New Marketplace-as-a-Service Offering for Developer Platforms AWS Veteran Joins Manifold as VP of Product to Grow New Marketplace-as-a-Service Offering for Developer Platforms CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedYamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding NotesAWS Veteran Joins Manifold as VP of Product to Grow New Marketplace-as-a-Service Offering for Developer PlatformsStingray Renews Distribution Agreement with Rogers Communications