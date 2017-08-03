AXA ART Americas Corporation Appoints Insurance Industry Expert Patrick Drummond as Vice President, Director of Underwriting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - AXA ART Americas Corporation announced the appointment of Patrick Drummond to the position of Vice President, Director of Underwriting. In this role, Mr. Drummond will oversee all aspects of the company’s underwriting and risk management activities. He will report to the company’s President and CEO, Christiane Fischer.

Patrick Drummond brings more than 20 years of comprehensive insurance industry experience to the position at AXA ART Americas. Over his tenure he has assumed various leadership and management roles in underwriting, sales, marketing, product management and claims, where he led teams in both the U.S. and Canada to increase overall growth, retention and profitability. He most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company.

In announcing the appointment, President and CEO Christiane Fischer commented, “We are excited to welcome Patrick to AXA ART Americas. He will be an invaluable addition to the leadership team in the Americas Region, supporting our growth in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. We look forward to benefiting from Patrick’s aptitude and vast experience as we continue to innovate and develop quality insurance solutions for our clients and partners.”

In commenting on Patrick joining the company’s international team, Maik Haede, Global Head of Technical Management and Underwriting at AXA ART stated, “We are delighted to have Patrick join our team of Directors of Underwriting. His technical expertise will be a great asset as we continue to navigate an increasingly complex and international marketplace.”

About AXA ART

International reach, unrivalled competence and a high quality network of expert partners distinguish AXA ART, the only art insurance specialist in the world, from its generalist property insurance competitors. Over the past 50 years and well into the future, AXA ART has and will continue to redefine the manner in which it serves and services its museum, gallery, collector and artist clients, across the Americas, Asia and Europe, with a sincere consideration of the way valuable objects are insured and cultural patrimony is protected. www.axa-art.com/us