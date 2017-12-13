LAVAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Dec. 13, 2017) - –Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AXQ) (the “Corporation” or “Axe“) announces its intention to evaluate new business opportunities and eventually redirect its business to the cryptocurrency and blockchain. This approach is part of the ongoing efforts of the Corporation to increase shareholder value. Axe considers that it currently holds an obligation towards its shareholders to explore all possible avenues in order to make the best possible use of its status as a public vehicle, including any possible business opportunities in the new sector of cryptocurrency and blockchain that could be presented to it. Axe with more than CDN $1,000,000 is in excellent financial position to take advantage in the sector of the cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Axe is currently in the process of evaluating the company in order to eventually benefit from this tremendous growth potential. Given that the Corporation has no experience in these areas, management is focused on attracting some of the industry’s top expertise.

When management will have targeted a specific project, the Board will be notified and the project will be submitted to it for approval, before being submitted to the shareholders.

The company cannot establish a timeline and cost estimates, as no project has yet been targeted.

In the event where Axe identifies some opportunities or the establishment of business relationships in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain, any transaction would be subject to the policies and prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The corporation has no experience in this field and no assurance can be given to the effect that the company will integrate the fields of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Currently, no transaction is in place and there is no certainty that a new project will be concluded in the future.

