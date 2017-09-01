Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials: New England 2017

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials: New England 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts, September 6-7, 2017. Axiom encourages attendees to join the team for a conversation over coffee at Booth 19.

This year’s agenda features a host of interactive sessions and informative case-study presentations by speakers from breakthrough biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies in New England. Perhaps most significantly, attendees will learn how companies and their employees are aligning with ICH E6.

Team members representing Axiom at the event include Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder, Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement, Heather DiFruscia, Senior Project Manager and IWRS Lead, and Patrick Kozacik, Business Analyst. Attendees are invited to connect with the team to learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite. The Unified modules Randomization, Inventory Management, and Safety Management will be showcased.

“Our team is always very passionate about sharing the benefits of our award winning Fusion eClinical Suite, and we look forward to speaking with attendees to communicate how their organizations can fully leverage our configurable unified technologies to effectively address their specific needs. Our target market of small to mid-sized life sciences organizations enjoy best-in-class quality of what large enterprises get access to, but at a price which makes for a compelling value proposition. Our complete platform delivers a connected hub that empowers sponsors to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC, DM, IWRS, Inventory Management, Payment Tracking, and other significant components,” said Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

“Outsourcing is a critical element that must be well managed to achieve success in the life sciences industry, and we are very passionate about playing a key role in our client’s technology needs. Our software solutions are relied upon daily by our clients so their teams can effectively manage their studies, and get products to market faster. We collaborate closely with our clients to develop, design, and launch new features and functionalities that solve key problems. Our product roadmap includes many innovations that are unique to the market and significantly influenced by client input,” expressed Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.