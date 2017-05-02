Aydon Income Properties Applies for and Receives Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 2, 2017) - Aydon Income Properties, Inc. (CSE:AYD)(CSE:AYD.CN) (the “Company”), announces that it has applied for and received a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) from the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company’s principal regulator.

As a result of a delay in providing the necessary financial information to the Company’s auditors, the Company was not be able to meet the filing deadline of May 1, 2017 for its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as the related Management’s Discussion & Analysis.

The Company expects to have the audited financial statements ready for filing within two weeks of the filing deadline of May 1, 2017. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines so long as it remains in default of this filing requirement, being the provision of bi-weekly updates by way of news release.

Aydon Income Properties Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Company acquiring income producing real estate assets in select areas of the United States and Canada.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Vid Wadhwani, Director

Statements in this release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.