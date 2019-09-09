Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | B.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump Operators B.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump Operators CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMaru/Blue launches Healthcare Channel with Casey Theis hired to lead as VP, Strategy & DevelopmentB.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump OperatorsDavie to become Canada’s National Icebreaker Builder – Taking Canada to the Top