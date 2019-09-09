Monday, September 9, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | B.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump Operators

B.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump Operators

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Davie to become Canada’s National Icebreaker Builder – Taking Canada to the Top
Maru/Blue launches Healthcare Channel with Casey Theis hired to lead as VP, Strategy & Development