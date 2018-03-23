B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN:BTG) (NSX:B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Form 40-F was filed on Friday, March 23, 2018. This includes the Company’s Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com.

About B2Gold

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world’s new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Finland.

B2Gold is well positioned in achieving transformational growth in 2018. With the planned first full year of production from the large, low-cost Fekola Mine in southwest Mali, consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 910,000 and 950,000 ounces. This represents an increase in annual consolidated gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces in 2018 versus 2017. B2Gold’s forecast consolidated cash operating costs are expected to remain low in 2018 (between $505 and $550 per ounce) and all-in sustaining costs are expected to decrease by approximately 6% versus 2017 (between $780 and $830 per ounce).

