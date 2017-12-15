Badger Daylighting Ltd. December Cash Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its December 2017 cash dividend.

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of December 2017 of $0.038 per share, which equates to $0.456 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about January 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2017.

Badger expects that the dividends will be “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

About Badger

Badger is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

