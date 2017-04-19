Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Baidu Announces Project Apollo, Opening Up its Autonomous Driving Platform Baidu Announces Project Apollo, Opening Up its Autonomous Driving Platform Baidu Announces Project Apollo, Opening Up its Autonomous Driving Platform RecommendedNAB 2017: Panasonic Unveils 8-18mm Lens & ZS70 Point-and-Shoot; More Info at B&HRCG Files Amendments to PEA on Dufferin Gold ProjectAffluent Partners will purchase 33% of the entire issued share capital of Dellos Group Limited, a Korean beverage company, at HK$79.2 million