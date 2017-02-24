Baidu’s International Apps and AI Join Hands at Mobile World Congress 2017

BEIJING, CHINA–(Marketwired – Feb 24, 2017) – Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, has announced that it will be showing a live demo of how to launch its international apps DU Battery Saver, DU Speed Booster and more completely hands-free, leveraging its new AI operating system ‘DuerOS.’ The experience will take place at Baidu’s booth at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 to March 2.

This will mark Baidu’s second consecutive year to attend MWC, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology conferences. In addition to Baidu’s popular apps DU Battery Saver, DU Speed Booster, Facemoji Keyboard, DU Caller, Simeji and more, the company will also be exhibiting its map service Baidu Maps and its mobile ad platform DU Ad Platform. DuerOS, Baidu’s AI operating system, will be demoed on smartphones and on the ‘Little Fish’ family robot that debuted in January of this year at CES.

General manager of Baidu’s Global Business Unit Mr. Johnson Hu applauded the synergy between Baidu’s apps and AI technology. “Together, the mobile internet and AI are hugely impactful to the future of the tech industry,” said Mr. Hu. “These two trends will shape the development of the digital landscape and will open up completely new opportunities for companies to break into overseas markets,” he said.

To date, Baidu has opened overseas offices in seven countries including Japan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, India and the U.S. Baidu’s international apps now have more than 2 billion users in over 200 countries worldwide. Baidu Maps has become a truly global map service, with over 340 million monthly active users across 209 countries and 6 continents. DU Ad Platform, which launched internationally in 2016, now has a user base of 1,700 mobile developers.

Baidu’s flagship mobile search now has over 665 million monthly active users. The company’s total revenues for the 2016 fiscal year were USD $10.161 billion, an increase of 11.9% year-over-year from 2015 excluding the travel site Qunar.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit Baidu’s booth at Hall 8.1, App Planet Stand 8.1G20.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. As a technology-based media company, Baidu aims to provide the best and most equitable way for people to find what they’re looking for. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, Baidu provides an effective platform for businesses to reach potential customers. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.