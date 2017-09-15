Balmoral Announces Closing of $4.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR) (“Balmoral” or the “Company“) announces that it has closed the previously announced (see NR17-13 dated August 8, 2017 and NR17-14 dated August 16th, 2017) National flow-through private placement with agents PI Financial Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together the “Agents”). Upon closing the Company issued 5,720,000 national flow-through common shares, (the “National FT Shares”) at a price of C$0.71 per National FT Share (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $4,061,200. The flow-through common shares issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of closing of the Offering under applicable securities laws in Canada.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to continue the exploration of its Detour Gold Trend Project located in the Province of Quebec and for the exploration of other gold properties held by the Company in Canada.

In consideration of the Agents’ services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission of $192,232.50.

The previously announced non-brokered offering of Quebec flow-through shares (the “Quebec Offering”) (see NR17-14 dated August 16th, 2017) is now anticipated to close on or before September 29th, 2017.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd. – www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a well-funded, Canadian-based company actively delineating and expanding the high-grade Bug Gold Trend on its wholly owned, 700 square kilometre Detour Gold Trend Project in Quebec, Canada. The Detour Trend Project also hosts Balmoral’s Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit as well as numerous other gold and base metal occurrences. Employing an award winning exploration team, Balmoral has a philosophy of creating value through the drill bit. By focusing our efforts in proven productive precious/base metal belts in one of the world’s pre-eminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated closing date of the Quebec Offering, the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, and business and financing plans and trends, the potentially open nature of the mineralized zones on the property and the potential for future discoveries of additional mineralization on the property are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; related to the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company’s projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company’s ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company’s ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.

