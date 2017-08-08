Bank of Marin Chooses CloudGenix SD-WAN to Deliver “Legendary Service”

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 8, 2017) – Bank of Marin, a community bank in Novato, CA, has deployed CloudGenix SD-WAN to improve application performance, allowing its employees to continue on their mission to provide “legendary service” to its customers. Bank of Marin is known as a respected financial institution with a reputation for service excellence, trusting long-term relationships, and community service.

Bank of Marin selected CloudGenix because it allowed them to radically improve performance for core banking applications, reduce time required to deploy branches, simplified the process of WAN management, reduce hardware and operational costs, and become more self-reliant rather than using third-party services for network deployment, management, and troubleshooting.

Of the CloudGenix solution, Kevin Gish, I/T Manager at Bank of Marin, said: “With CloudGenix AppFabric, I can take advantage of high bandwidth business Internet in my branches, which have an order of magnitude more bandwidth at a fraction of the price. Our core applications run faster, allowing our employees to provide legendary service to one another and to our customers.”

Regarding the ability to deploy branches more quickly, Gish had this to say about the benefits provided by CloudGenix: “Previously, we would have to wait for our core provider to provision a circuit, which was a minimum 90 day wait. With CloudGenix, I can get business Internet up and running at a branch within a couple of weeks. I can stage the entire environment in my data center, ship the boxes to the branch, plug them in, and we’re up and running in a fraction of that time.”

Gish further stated that choosing CloudGenix was easy: “From our first meeting, it was apparent that CloudGenix would give me access to people that understood and could answer my questions. I like their top-down AppFabric approach. Other devices we evaluated seem to be stuck in the mindset of glomming an SD-WAN solution on top of a legacy router model. CloudGenix is different, it uses a top-down policy that is in business language rather than networking rules.”

Kumar Ramachandran, CEO at CloudGenix, is excited about working with Bank of Marin: “We are delighted to have Bank of Marin as a customer. Bank of Marin is a model of integrity in Northern California and serves as an example to others on how to operate a judicious business.”

About Bank of Marin

At Bank of Marin (www.bankofmarin.com), relationship banking, commitment to community and disciplined fundamentals are their guiding principles. These three pillars are the foundation for the legendary service that they provide to their customers every day. A leading community and business bank in the Bay Area, Bank of Marin continues to lead the way in providing their customers with the personalized, custom solutions they need to achieve their financial goals.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.