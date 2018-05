CBJ — Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has announced that its key overnight trendsetting rate is going to remain at 1.25%.

However, with the national economy showing signs of strength it does appear as if rate hikes will be coming later in the year.

The Bank of Canada’s next scheduled interest rate decision is set for July 11 when it will also update its outlook for the economy and inflation in its monetary policy report.

@CanBizJournal