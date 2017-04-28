BankMobile Foundation Announces Southern New Hampshire University Junior as Winner of Passport Student Success Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America’s fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced that its Foundation has selected Emily Weber as the next sweepstakes winner for its Passport Student Success Program. Weber is a junior at Southern New Hampshire University, currently completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature with a dual minor in Business and Creative Writing. She resides in Boerne, TX, where she works full-time at a local motor vehicle office.

The BankMobile Foundation awarded Weber nearly $30,000 to fully eradicate her current student loans. The check was presented to her by Kati Kennedy, Vice President, Relationship Management, BankMobile Disbursements, in Boerne.

“I was truly stunned and then excited to have been selected by BankMobile as the winner of its sweepstakes,” said Weber. “I think students should participate in the Passport program because it really encourages you to make good financial decisions. I am so thankful to BankMobile for caring so much about its customers. Its mobile app has made banking so easy for me!”

“We are delighted that Emily has been selected as the winner of our sweepstakes,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, President, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile and Director of the BankMobile Foundation. “Our mission at BankMobile is to financially empower our customers. Being able to pay off Emily’s entire student loan will help set her up for a stable financial future. We believe in creating a fun, simple banking experience and are thrilled to offer such programs to make banking even more rewarding for our customers.”

Passport is the BankMobile Vibe Checking Account rewards program for smart money management, academic achievement, and good financial behavior. BankMobile Vibe is a full-service checking account available at campuses that use the BankMobile Refund Management® service and has the following elements:

No monthly fees for students*

No overdraft fees

No ATM fees within its network of 55,000 Allpoint® fee-free ATMs

Free features like online bill pay, card on/off switch, money management tools designed for students and much more

*No monthly fee for students or with direct deposit of $300 or more per statement cycle, otherwise $5.95.

Passport users have the opportunity to earn stamps for chances to win up to $50,000 in the Student Success Sweepstakes, access to surprise & delights, discounts & deals, and more.

To learn more about the BankMobile Passport program, visit: https://bankmobilevibe.com/passport/.

