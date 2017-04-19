Barona Cultural Center & Museum to Celebrate International Museum Day with 2nd Annual Concert in the Park Fundraiser

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 19, 2017) – In honor of International Museum Day, the Barona Cultural Center & Museum is hosting the 2nd Annual Concert in the Park Fundraiser on Thursday, May 18 from 6-10 p.m. It will take place at the Barona Sports Park and will feature several bands including Ricky Ruis, Milt Cyphert, Tracy Lee Nelson and the headliner, Barona Tribal Member Harold Hill and his band Medicine Rock.

Event proceeds will go toward the Barona Museum’s 20th Anniversary Creation Story Exhibition, which is set to open in January 2020. The Creation Story is an important part of the history of the Barona People and much of it was almost lost. However, this upcoming exhibit will be instrumental in preserving The Creation Story for generations to come and will help educate children and the community about the richness of the Kumeyaay/Diegueño heritage.

“Our Concert in the Park fundraiser helps the Barona Museum fulfill our mission to educate the people of San Diego County about this region’s first inhabitants, the Kumeyaay/Diegueño People,” said Barona Tribal Councilwoman Bonnie LaChappa. “A great deal is going into the planning of our 20th Anniversary exhibit. It is a significant undertaking as it will share the history of the Barona people from the beginning — how the Creator put us here with all the knowledge we need to live successfully, and that we’ve been here since the beginning.”

In 2016, more than 35,000 museums participated in International Museum Day across 145 countries. International Museum Day emphasizes museums as important means of cultural exchange and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples.

“We are honored to participate in International Museum Day,” said Laurie Egan-Hedley, Director and Curator of Barona Cultural Center & Museum. “The yearly event is an exciting evening under the stars that brings people together through good food and great live music.”

“Our community welcomes the public to join us at Concert in the Park. My family has a long history of entertaining our guests,” said Mandy Curo de Quintero, Barona Tribal member and Barona Museum Committee member. “As a musician and tribal member, I’m excited to welcome everyone. I also sit on the Museum Advisory Committee and we are motivated to raise the needed funds to get our Creation Story in the Museum where our people and members of the public can learn from it.”

The concert is open to the public and admission is $10 per person, including dinner and a free raffle ticket. There will be a raffle and bake sale happening throughout the evening. Attendees should bring their blankets, lawn chairs, and dancing shoes.

About The Barona Cultural Center & Museum

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is located on the Barona Indian Reservation at 1095 Barona Road in Lakeside just one mile north of the Barona Resort & Casino. It is open Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to schedule a group tour, call 619-443-1003 ext. 219 or visit the website at www.baronamuseum.org.