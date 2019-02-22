Barrick Considers $19B Takeover of Newmont

CBJ — Several reports indicate that Canada’s Barrick Gold is considering a hostile bid for Newmont Mining, which has headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The takeover bid would equal about $19 billion in stock. If completed, it could be one of the largest mining deals in world history.

The Globe and Mail in Toronto was first to report on the possible takeover and also reported that Barrick would flip some of Newmont’s assets to Australia’s Newcrest Mining if the deal were to go through. Barrick would keep Newmont’s Nevada and African mines, while Newcrest was considering taking over its Australian operations.

