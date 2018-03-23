Barrick’s 2017 Annual Information Form and Other Documents Now Available

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced that its 2017 Annual Information Form, Form 40-F, Annual Report, and Information Circular are now available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov), respectively.

In addition, a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR for each of Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, and Veladero joint ventures.

To access the above-mentioned documents, please visit www.barrick.com. Shareholders may also receive a copy of Barrick’s audited financial statements without charge upon request to Barrick’s Investor Relations Department, Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, 161 Bay St., Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2S1 or to investor@barrick.com.

