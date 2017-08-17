Batero Gold Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 16, 2017) – Batero Gold Corp. (“Batero,” the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE: BAT) (FRANKFURT: 68B) (OTC PINK: BELDF) is pleased to announce the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (“Options“) to purchase common shares (“Shares“) to Gonzalo de Losada, President and CEO of Batero. All of the Options granted will vest immediately and have an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a term of up to 5:00 p.m. Vancouver Time on the 15th day of August, 2022. The Options will expire 90 days after Mr. de Losada ceases to be employed by, or provide services to, the Company.

The Company announces that Mr. Alvaro Espinoza has resigned as Executive Vice President of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Espinoza for his dedication, hard work and support.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BATERO GOLD CORP.

Gonzalo de Losada

President and CEO

Batero Gold Corporation

ABOUT BATERO GOLD

Batero Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on two primary objectives. The first of these objectives is the advancement of the La Cumbre oxide deposit. La Cumbre is located within the Company’s 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia’s emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt. Batero intends to first target the near and at surface higher grade oxidized gold mineralization at the deposit. Batero’s second objective is to pursue opportunities to acquire prospective high-grade, production-focused mineral properties in Colombia and Latin America. In pursuing both these objectives, Batero plans to leverage its secure treasury position, strong regional relationships, experienced management team, and long-term financial partners. Shares of the Vancouver-based company trade on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol “BAT”.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information”. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “estimates”, “intends”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information may relate to, among other things: grades on the Batero-Quinchia Gold Project; scope of mineralization within the Batero-Quinchia Gold Project; results of exploration activities; receipt and/or timing of required permits and regulatory approvals; the Company’s objectives with respect to advancement of the Batero-Quinchia Gold Project and acquisition of prospective high-grade, production-focused mineral properties in Colombia and Latin America; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital to finance the Company’s operations; and geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes.

The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to, the following: uncertainty of whether there will ever be development or production at the Company’s mineral exploration properties; geological, technical, drilling or processing problems; liabilities and risks, including environmental liabilities and risks, inherent in mineral exploration and development; fluctuations in currency exchange and interest rates; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; unanticipated results of exploration activities; competition for, among other things, capital, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; lack of availability of additional financing and/or joint venture partners; unpredictable weather conditions, as well as those other risk factors described under the heading “Financial Instruments and Other Risk Exposures” set forth in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis.

The Company’s forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, including, but not limited to, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of metals, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements or information in the event that circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or there should occur or develop changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.