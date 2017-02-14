Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Bay Dynamics Quantifies the Financial Impact of Cyber Risk Bay Dynamics Quantifies the Financial Impact of Cyber Risk Bay Dynamics Quantifies the Financial Impact of Cyber Risk RecommendedNeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle will attract 1,600+ community-development professionals, nearly $3 million in economic impactNeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle will attract 1,600+ community-development professionals, nearly $3 million in economic impactTiny Pixels Shortens Wait for Web Content Delivery With On-Demand Image Rendering