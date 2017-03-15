Bayfield Realty Advisors Announces Acquisition of a 100% Interest of Southview Centre

Wednesday, March 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – Harold Spring, President and CEO of Bayfield Realty Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Southview Centre in Medicine Hat, Alberta for a purchase price of $28.5 million.

The property comprises a single-storey open-format 165,142 s.f. retail centre anchored by London Drugs, Winners, Michael’s, The Brick and Giant Tiger and two pad sites occupied by TD Canada Trust and Tim Hortons. McCOR Management will manage and lease the property and Bayfield will act as asset manager.

