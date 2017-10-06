Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (“Bayshore” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange:BSH) announces the resignation of director C.F. Cheng effective immediately. Mr. Cheng leaves the Company to focus on his other business interests, and Bayshore thanks him for his tremendous support and many years of service. The Company wishes him the best in his future endeavors. Bayshore anticipates replacing Mr. Cheng soon in connection with an anticipated financing.

