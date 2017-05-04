Baytex Reports Election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular-Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting held earlier today are set out below.
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|James L. Bowzer
|42,775,732
|82.26
|9,222,639
|17.74
|John A. Brussa
|41,344,129
|79.51
|10,654,242
|20.49
|Raymond T. Chan
|44,041,723
|84.70
|7,956,648
|15.30
|Edward Chwyl
|48,666,718
|93.59
|3,331,653
|6.41
|Trudy M. Curran
|50,064,277
|96.28
|1,934,094
|3.72
|Naveen Dargan
|49,056,759
|94.34
|2,941,611
|5.66
|R.E.T. (Rusty) Goepel
|49,387,454
|94.98
|2,610,917
|5.02
|Edward D. LaFehr
|49,897,520
|95.96
|2,100,851
|4.04
|Gregory K. Melchin
|50,068,906
|96.29
|1,929,465
|3.71
|Mary Ellen Peters
|50,044,437
|96.24
|1,953,934
|3.76
|Dale O. Shwed
|41,458,105
|79.73
|10,540,266
|20.27
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 79% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:
Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Public Affairs
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: [email protected]