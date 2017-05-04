Baytex Reports Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular-Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting held earlier today are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % James L. Bowzer 42,775,732 82.26 9,222,639 17.74 John A. Brussa 41,344,129 79.51 10,654,242 20.49 Raymond T. Chan 44,041,723 84.70 7,956,648 15.30 Edward Chwyl 48,666,718 93.59 3,331,653 6.41 Trudy M. Curran 50,064,277 96.28 1,934,094 3.72 Naveen Dargan 49,056,759 94.34 2,941,611 5.66 R.E.T. (Rusty) Goepel 49,387,454 94.98 2,610,917 5.02 Edward D. LaFehr 49,897,520 95.96 2,100,851 4.04 Gregory K. Melchin 50,068,906 96.29 1,929,465 3.71 Mary Ellen Peters 50,044,437 96.24 1,953,934 3.76 Dale O. Shwed 41,458,105 79.73 10,540,266 20.27

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 79% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

