BBD enters new agreement with Empire Life

KINGSTON, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benefits by Design (BBD) and The Empire Life Insurance Company (“Empire Life”) (TSX:EML.PR.A) are pleased to announce a new relationship in which Empire Life will become the primary provider of Life and Disability insurance for BBD’s block. The agreement took effect December 1, 2017.

Life and disability insurance provide a solid foundation for group benefits plans—a financial safety net to help protect employees and their loved ones when the unexpected happens.

“BBD is on a mission to help working Canadians connect with group benefits that grow business and support good health,” said Mike McClenahan, BBD Managing Partner. “We’re equally focused on helping advisors connect clients to innovative, sustainable products, so our agreement with Empire Life is a win-win-win—for working Canadians, clients and advisors.

“We’re honoured to be chosen as BBD’s primary provider of Life and Disability insurance,” said Steve Pong, Empire Life Senior Vice-President of Group Solutions. “Empire Life wants to make group benefits simple, fast and easy for Canadians, and grow our business through associations with respected third party administrators—so we couldn’t be more pleased.“

“We’re delighted to be entering into this arrangement with Empire Life,” said Scott Southward, BBD Managing Partner. “Our shared history in Kingston and positive working relationship give us a solid foundation on which to build—which is exciting. And the fact that we understand each other’s operations means the transition will be seamless for our customers and advisors.”

About BBD

Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. is a third party administrator working in partnership with independent advisors to help working Canadians connect with employee benefits plans and services. In business for over 20 years, BBD offers a full suite of group insurance products and the company’s technology solutions support health and drive growth for Canadian workplaces. See their culture in action at #BBDWorkplace, join them in conversation @BBDCanada, or visit www.bbd.ca for more information.

Contact: Julie Einarson

613.530.2422 or julie.einarson@bbd.ca

www.bbd.ca

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company’s mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2017 Empire Life had total assets under management of $16.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

Contact: Shelly Potter

613 548-1890, ext. 4348 or shelly.potter@empire.ca

www.empire.ca