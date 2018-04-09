BBX Capital’s MOD Pizza to Open Its First Miami-Dade County Location in Kendall, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – April 09, 2018) – BBX Capital (“BBX Capital” or “BBX”) announced today that the grand opening of its new South Florida MOD Pizza is planned to take place on Tuesday, April 10th. The new Kendall location, in The Palms at Town & Country at 8525 Mills Drive, Unit 301, is MOD’s third in South Florida. Planned hours of operation are from 10:30am to 10:00pm, every day.

In celebration of its grand opening, MOD will give a free artisan-style pizza to the first 52 guests, after which 100 percent of all proceeds from pizza sales on opening day will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

“MOD has established itself as a leader in the fast-casual pizza category by offering customers an authentic, affordable and timely dining experience,” said Jarett Levan, President of BBX Capital. “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘305’ to MOD, and its artisan-style pizzas with 30+ toppings, one price, and the superfast MOD experience.”

MOD’s individual, artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, using fresh-pressed dough and signature sauces. Customers create their own pizzas and salads, using any combination of over 30 featured toppings, or by choosing from a menu of MOD classics. The price remains the same regardless of the number of toppings. Pizzas are hand-cooked in an 800-degree oven in just minutes and salads are individually hand-tossed for each customer. The menu is rounded out with handspun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and iced teas, and local craft beers and wine.

The 3,400-square foot Kendall location includes an outdoor patio, original artwork and a hand painted mural by Miami based artist Tragek. The store also proudly displays MOD’s signature “Wall of Fame,” a photo collage that pays homage to the local community and people from the MOD journey.

BBX Capital is the exclusive franchisee for the MOD Pizza brand for the state of Florida and has signed an agreement to develop up to 60 MOD locations throughout the state over the next six years. BBX currently operates MOD locations in Coral Springs, Parkland and Jacksonville.

To learn more about MOD, please visit www.modpizza.com or watch the MOD Difference Video.

About MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC:

MOD Pizza is a pioneer of the fast-casual pizza segment, founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneur husband and wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads, using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With more than 325 locations system-wide across 27 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. The company was recently recognized as the number one mid-sized restaurant chain in the US in the October 2017 Fishbowl Buzz Brands Report, named as the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network in its May 2017 Most Loved Brands Report, has been ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, earned a spot on the Inc.500 list, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been serving youth in the community since 1940. What once was a single building and site for boys has grown to five Clubs serving thousands of boys and girls year-round, providing programs in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, cultural arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Club staffing, initiatives, and programs are designed to inspire and enable young people and provide them with the resources to succeed and share in the American Dream. For more information, please visit www.bgcmia.org.