BCC Announces Annual Meeting Details

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation (the “Company” or “BCC”) (CSE:BCC) (OTC:CBICF) today announced that the Company will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) of BCC on Monday, October 30, 2017 to consider the following matters:

To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year To appoint Deloitte LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration To amend the articles of BCC to change the name of the Company to “MPX Bioceutical Corporation”

Meeting Details

Date: Monday, October 30, 2017 Time: 11:00 am ET Location: The offices of NATIONAL Equicom 320 Front Street West Suite 1600 Toronto, Ontario M5V 3B6 Canada



Board Nominees

The persons to be nominated by management of the Company at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Richard S. “Tick” Segerblom

Senator Richard S. “Tick” Segerblom, prominent lawyer and State Senator, is widely recognized as the nation’s leading legislator in the medical and recreational marijuana fields. Senator Segerblom, age 69, authored Nevada’s 2013 Medical Marijuana law and was Co-Chair of the successful 2016 ballot initiative campaign which approved recreational marijuana.

Nevada’s marijuana laws are considered to be the country’s most business friendly. To that end, Senator Segerblom is a frequent speaker in support of marijuana legalization and the benefits that marijuana businesses bring to state and local governments.

Senator Segerblom, a fourth generation Nevada legislator, has served in the State Senate since 2012 and previously served in the State Assembly from 2006 to 2012. He served in the White House under President Carter and was State Chair of the Nevada Democratic Party from 1990-94.

In his private practice Senator Segerblom has been listed as one of Nevada’s top lawyers in “The Best Lawyers in America” since 1993. He graduated from Pomona College in 1971 and received his law degree from the University of Denver in 1975. He is a member of the Nevada, Colorado and California bars.

Robert R. Galvin

Robert Galvin is Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration for Holtec International, a diversified energy technology company. Prior to joining Holtec, Mr. Galvin served as CFO of several companies, including NuCO2, a NASDAQ company providing bulk CO2 equipment and services. Mr. Galvin is experienced with mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and SEC compliance. To begin his professional career, Mr. Galvin was with KPMG, including a long term assignment in the Firm’s Department of Professional Practice.

Mr. Galvin has a B.S. degree in Accounting from Villanova University. He is a CPA, a Director and Audit Chair for OneSource Water, and a Director and former Stewardship Chair for the New Jersey Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Andrew R. Ryan

Andrew R. Ryan is General Counsel of Holtec International, an energy technology company that manufactures and supplies equipment and systems for nuclear, solar, geothermal and fossil-power generation sectors of energy. Mr. Ryan is also a member of the Holtec Executive Committee and is responsible for all legal matters affecting Holtec and its subsidiaries as well as insurance and risk management oversight, regulatory compliance, human resources and corporate administration.

Prior to joining the executive team of Holtec, Mr. Ryan was an attorney with Lauletta Birnbaum, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s corporate practice group. Mr. Ryan is graduate of Rutgers University School of Law in Camden, New Jersey and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Mr. Ryan, a native of Cherry Hill, NJ, has devoted many years of service to numerous community organizations and currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Cooper University Heath Care Foundation of Camden Health and Athletics.

Miles D. Thompson

Dr. Miles Thompson, B.Sc., Ph.D. to advise and assist with the development of its nutraceutical products, including derivatives and concentrates of cannabinoid-based medicinals. Dr. Thompson served as a Clinical Research Associate at North York General Hospital in Toronto and initiated the study of cannabinoids in epilepsy at the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Toronto. He has extensive experience in the design and implementation of clinical trials administered by Health Canada. Starting in May 2013, Dr. Thompson managed in vivo testing of cannabidiol in animal models of epilepsy at the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Toronto; a proof of principal necessary for human clinical trials.

Dr. Thompson received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Guelph and a Masters of Science and Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Toronto.

W. Scott Boyes

W. Scott Boyes is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and sits on the Company’s Audit Committee. His responsibilities include leadership of the Company, including, but not limited to, the general management, strategy and expansion of the BCC Corporate Group.

Mr. Boyes is a seasoned senior executive with diversified and cross-functional experience, combining MBA credentials with a strong career background in revenue development and general management. Prior to the CGX Acquisition, Mr. Boyes was President of CGX where he focused on general management of CGX. Since August, 2008, Mr. Boyes has been President of NCD Associates, where he focused his consulting services on financial restructuring, and revenue enhancement and streamlining business processes for distressed or high growth companies. In 2005, Mr. Boyes founded and developed Railcrew Xpress Company, a specialized passenger transportation company servicing U.S. railroads, and served as its President until 2008. There, he developed and led the sales and customer service teams, managed the acquisition and integration of three competitor companies and developed and deployed sophisticated dispatch, tracking and reporting technology. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Boyes served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hallcon Corporation where he was responsible for the senior executive management of the company and its operating subsidiaries.

Previously, he served as a Vice President of a large Canadian Bank and Vice President and General manager of a business unit within a multinational commercial finance company always with a focus on marketing and revenue development.

Randall G. Stafford

Randall G. Stafford is the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company and sits on the Company’s Compensation Committee. Mr. Stafford’s responsibilities include all financial and accounting matters including preparation of interim and annual financial statements, continuous disclosure filing requirements and filing corporate tax returns.

Mr. Stafford was the Vice President of Finance, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc., the world’s largest privately owned international commercial real estate firm, between June, 2014 and July, 2016. Previously, Mr. Stafford was a realtor at Royal LePage Real Estate Service Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division, Brokerage between November 2013 and June 2014 and continues to hold his real estate licence in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Stafford was the Director of Operations and Fulfillment, First Canadian Title, one of Canada’s largest providers of title insurance and backend processing operations for residential and commercial real estate transactions, a division of one of the world’s largest title insurance providers, First American Title Company, between November 2010 and February 2013.

Mr. Stafford received an Masters of Business Administration from Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, and holds his Certified Management Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant designations.

Elizabeth M. Stavola

Elizabeth M. Stavola is the President of CGX Life Sciences Inc. (“CGX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and is a proposed nominee for director of the Company. Her responsibilities include managing all of CGX’s operations in the United States.

Ms. Stavola the founder of Stavola Medical Marijuana Holdings, Health for Life Inc., GreenMart of Nevada, GreenMart of Maryland, Elemental Health Group of Pennsylvania, and CBD For Life. She has been the driving force behind the development of these thriving cannabis businesses into profitable, strong brands. Prior to her successful career in the cannabis industry, Ms. Stavola was a senior Wall Street executive, where she spent most of her career at Jefferies and Company, most recently as Senior Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales.

In 1992, Ms. Stavola received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Monmouth University.

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders of BCC will be asked to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP (the “Auditors”) as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders and that the board of directors of the Company be authorized to fix their remuneration.

Name Change

In connection with the acquisition by the Company and CGX of a group of Arizona incorporated entities involved in providing real estate rental, administrative, general management and advisory services, financing and logistics to medical marijuana businesses licensed under the provisions of the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, A.R.S. Title 36, Section 28.1 and provide material support and exerts considerable influence and control over not-for-profit licensees, being Health for Life, Inc., an Arizona not for profit corporation, and Soothing Options Inc., an Arizona not for profit corporation, which directly own, possess or sell marijuana or any marijuana-infused products, the shareholders of the Company will be asked to amend the articles of the Company to change its name to “MPX Bioceutical Corporation” (the “Name Change”) or such other name as may be approved by the directors and is acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities.

About The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation

BCC, an Ontario corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to two medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and MPX (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life (“H4L”) brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) with a population of 4.6 million people. The award-winning Melting Point Extracts (“MPX”) brand is carried by over 40% of Arizona dispensaries. The Company also owns assets in Massachusetts, supporting cultivation, production and up to three dispensaries in Massachusetts, as well as is supporting development of a third licensed dispensary in Arizona.

BCC continues to expand its U.S. footprint, being in the process of acquiring three dispensaries and a production license in Maryland, as well as a further operational dispensary in Arizona. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Transaction and BCC’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, legal, regulatory and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, legal, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in BCC’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although BCC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, BCC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

