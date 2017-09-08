BCC Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation (the “Company” or “BCC”) (CSE:BCC) (OTC:CBICF) further to missing the July 31, 2017 deadline for filing its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the management’s discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the “Required Filings”), the Company requested and was issued a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) by the Ontario Securities Commission. The MCTO only prohibits management officers W. Scott Boyes and Randall G. Stafford from trading in or purchasing the securities of BCC until two business days after all filings are brought up to date.

Following the acquisition in January 2017 of a group of Arizona incorporated entities that provide material support, including real estate rental, administrative, general management and advisory services, financing and logistics, to medical marijuana businesses licensed under the provisions of the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, A.R.S. Title 36, Section 28.1 (the “AMMA”), being Health for Life, Inc. (“HFL”) and Soothing Options Inc. (“Soothing Options”), both Arizona not for profit corporations, which directly own, possess or sell marijuana or any marijuana-infused products (the “Business”), the Company has been integrating the Business into the Company’s accounting and operational systems, including those of HFL and Soothing Options, as well as converting the accounting procedures of the Business including those of HFL and Soothing Options, from U.S. GAAP to IFRS.

The Company’s failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to delays with the integration of the Business into the Company’s accounting and operational systems, including those of HFL and Soothing Options, as well as converting the accounting procedures of the Business including those of HFL and Soothing Options, from U.S. GAAP to IFRS. These delays caused a short delay in filing of the year end statements of the Company.

The Company filed the Required Filings on September 7, 2017.

As stated in its previous bi-weekly status report on August 23, 2017, due to the late filing of its year end statements, filing of its 1st quarter financial statements (due August 29, 2017) have also been delayed. This filing will be completed shortly after the year end filing.

The MCTO will continue to be in effect until the filing of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 and management’s discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period.

Until such time as all filings are up to date, the Company will continue to provide bi-weekly status reports to its shareholders and in so doing, comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in Sections 9 and 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203”).

About The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation

BCC, an Ontario corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to two medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and MPX (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life (“H4L”) brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) with a population of 4.6 million people. The award winning Melting Point Extracts (“MPX”) brand is carried by over 40% of Arizona dispensaries.

The Company is supporting development of a third licensed dispensary in Arizona. Additionally, BCC is expanding its U.S. footprint, acquiring additional assets supporting cultivation, production and up to three dispensaries in Massachusetts and three to-be-developed dispensaries and a concentrate production facility in Maryland, as well as a cultivation and production wholesale business in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Massachusetts and Nevada are implementing legalization of adult use.

The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts related to its legacy nutraceuticals business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Transaction and BCC’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in BCC’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although BCC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, BCC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Canadian Bioceuticals Corporation

Scott Boyes, CEO

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Scott Boyes, President and CEO The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation info@canadianbioceutical.com www.canadianbioceutical.com Marc Lakmaaker NATIONAL Equicom T: +1 416 848 1397 mlakmaaker@national.ca