BCE CEO Retiring in 2020

CBJ — BCE Inc. has announced chief executive George Cope will retire at the start of next year.

The 57-year-old Cope has held the dual positions of president and CEO for the past 12 years after serving as chief financial officer at Telus prior to that. He will be replaced by current BCE chief operating officer Mirko Bibic on January 5, 2020.

Bell grew its wireless business and executed strategic investments and acquisitions valued at more than $15 billion under Cope’s leadership.

As chief operating officer, the 51-year-old Bibic has been responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Business Markets, and Bell Residential and Small Business.

@CanBizJournal